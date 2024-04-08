Nate Oats isn’t going anywhere. After recent speculation that the Alabama basketball coach would be a top candidate for the pending opening at Kentucky, Oats reassured Crimson Tide fans that he’s planning to stay in Tuscaloosa.

"Bama Nation, I am fully committed to this team and to this university," Oats said in a post on X. "We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men's basketball.

"Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach. Roll Tide!"

Last month, Alabama signed Oats to a new extension that runs for six years until March 14, 2030. He is set to make $5 million during the first year of the updated contract and his salary will increase by $510,000 each year. Oats will make $7.55 million in the final year of his new deal, which would currently rank as the third-highest salary in college basketball behind John Calipari and Kansas' Bill Self.

Oats' current deal also includes a buyout that is set at $18 million for the next two years before dropping to $10 million in the third year of the deal and $4 million for the fourth year.

Following Oats' affirmed commitment to the Crimson Tide on Sunday night, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne released a post emphasizing his support for the head coach while encouraging fans to contribute to the university's collective.

"I know I've said this before but want to reiterate how important this is with the changing landscape in college athletics," Byrne said in the post. "Nate and I talk regularly about the priorities of the program and NIL is at the forefront, as is a day-to-day development space for our team, which we are taking steps to address as we speak. We appreciate your support through Yea Alabama and look forward to celebrating more championships in the years to come."