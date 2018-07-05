Alabama’s quarterbacks aren’t the only ones who have contemplated transferring from the program. According to an article from the San Francisco Chronicle, five-star running back Najee Harris also had doubts during his first year in Tuscaloosa, Ala., last season.

The article, published Thursday, stated that Harris called his freshman season “draining” and often voiced his displeasure with lack of playing time to family as well as friends back home in Antioch, Calif.

“I told him there’s not another school that is going to prep him as well, and give him the competition every day to get him ready for (playing on) Sundays,” said Harris’ former trainer Marcus Malu of their conversations. “He was just down. I said, ‘You have to go back. I know you’re down right now, it happens. But you have to go back.’

“He needed the mental battles, so he can stay focused and hungry. I told him, ‘You’ve always been the hardest worker, and now you’re in a room full of hard workers. Nobody remembers what you did all year, they remember the yardage you gained in the title game.’”

Harris came to Alabama as the No. 1 player in the 2017 class. He finished fourth on the team in rushing with 370 yards and three touchdowns on just 61 carries. He was Alabama’s leading rusher during its 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia in the national championship game, running for 64 yards on six carries, all of which came in the fourth quarter.

Harris’ lack of production was in large part due to the depth of Alabama’s backfield. The five-star phenom found himself behind starter Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and Josh Jacobs on Alabama’s stacked depth chart. This season, the 6-foot-2, 227-pound back is projected to see more of the field as he replaces Scarbrough, who left early for the NFL.

The article states that Najee Harris met with former running backs coach Burton Burns after the season and scheduled a meeting with head coach Nick Saban in the spring. Saban told the sophomore back that he needs to work on his pass-blocking skills but encouraged him by telling him, “You’re going to play a lot this year.”

“The only thing I can tell you is, I hope I’m on the field more,” Najee Harris said in the article. “Last year was the worst feeling. That whole season was mentally challenging.”

It wasn’t just the lack of carries that took time getting used to. The California native said he has also struggled with the intense heat and humidity of his new home.

“It’s humid as hell, man,” Najee Harris said in the article. “We don’t have anything like that here. I’m telling you, that humidity over there in the summer? That’s no joke.”

However, the transition to the South hasn’t been all bad. The article stated that Najee Harris has developed close relationships with fellow sophomores, including offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills as well as his roommate, Tua Tagovailoa.

The star back said he still likes Californian food better but does appreciate the hospitality the South has to offer.

“It’s different,” Harris said of life in Alabama. “I’m still getting used to everything. It’s a slower lifestyle than California.”