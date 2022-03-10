Multi-sport star talks new offer from Alabama, plans visit

Kam Davis, 2024 four-star running back from Dougherty High School in Albany, Georgia, committed to Florida State more than a year ago. He committed to the Seminoles to play football and baseball. Davis calls Florida State his "dream school" which led to his early decision last year.

Davis has received several additional offers since his commitment which includes Georgia, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. Alabama has kept a close eye on Davis and after an evaluation decided to extend an offer on Wednesday.

"I am very blessed and still shocked about getting an offer from Bama tonight," Davis told BamaInsider. "I talked with Coach Kelly and Coach Gilliespie. They talked to me about baseball and said they have been looking at me for a while.

"The most important thing they talked to me about was school. I have never been to Alabama before, but plan on going over there in the next two weeks."

The Peach State native was named First Team All-State after accounting for 3,150 total yards on offense with 31 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He had 1,750 passing yards and 1,400 rushing yards. He has already committed to the play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America game.

Davis maintains a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. His commitment to Florida State is solid, but will take visits and enjoy the recruiting process. He looks forward to his first to Tuscaloosa in the upcoming weeks.

"I like the character of the players and the respect they show on the field,” he said when asked what he likes about the University of Alabama.

Watch sophomore season highlights!