TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For many Alabama fans, the introduction of Josh Jobe yielded forgettable results. Filling in for injured starter Saivion Smith during the third quarter of the national championship game, the then-freshman cornerback made his most significant appearance in a Crimson Tide uniform.

That night Jobe did little to slow down a Clemson passing attack that torched Alabama for 347 yards and three touchdowns through the air en route to a 44-16 beatdown. If this spring is any indication, the next time fans see him should be a bit different.

“We’ve got confidence in Josh Jobe,” head coach Nick Saban said earlier this month. “He’s made a lot of improvement. We think he’s had a good spring so far. We thought he made a lot of progress last year. I think he’s much more confident even this year. He’s played pretty well so far this spring.”

Jobe, a former four-star recruit, has drawn plenty of attention this spring. With senior Shyheim Carter limited to no-contact status due to a sports hernia surgery, Trevon Diggs has taken over the Star position. That’s allowed Jobe the opportunity to fill in at corner on the first-team defense. So far, he’s made the most of his opportunity.

"Jobe is doing a good job,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “We're kind of trying to keep him going and making sure he keeps having the good spring that he's having. He's definitely done a great job of filling that role at the corner spot. But he's still has a lot of improvement to do, which he's doing. We're just trying to make sure he stays focused and keeps getting better.”

