TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama kicked off its final week of camp Monday with its 15th preseason practice. Players were dressed in shorts and shells while practicing indoors for the first time. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Jalen Hurts took the first snap at quarterback during team drills. Hurts was followed by Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones as the team worked on shovel passes with the running backs. There wasn’t much to see regarding actual passing as the wide receivers worked separately during the viewing period.

— Najee Harris (foot) was seen before practice walking in a walking boot. Other injured players spotted walking into the weight room included outside linebacker Christopher Allen (knee), who was limping while wearing a brace on his left leg, and offensive lineman Matt Womack (foot), who was pushing himself on a scooter.

— DeVonta Smith, who reportedly was banged up during the scrimmage, was a full participant during the workout.

