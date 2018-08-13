TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its second evening practice of preseason camp Monday as players wore full pads under clear, 81-degree weather. Monday night’s workout was the ninth of a total of 20 preseason practices this fall. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Najee Harris was not with the rest of Alabama’s running backs during the viewing period. There were reports Saturday that Harris injured his leg. Although, that was not mentioned by head coach Nick Saban during his post-scrimmage news conference.

— Alabama appeared to shake up its offensive line with Alex Leatherwood working at the guard position while Jedrick Wills moved to tackle.

— Freshman Ale Kaho was again wearing shorts and a shirt during practice as he takes part in the NCAA’s acclimation process. Kaho will be able to wear shoulder pads the next two practices before he is allowed to dress out in full pads on Thursday.

