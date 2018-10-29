TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 1 Alabama worked outside Monday as it prepared for Saturday’s game against No. 4 LSU. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and practiced under sunny, 72-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Tua Tagovailoa is no longer standing during warmup throws and was able to join the rest of the quarterbacks as they threw from one knee. Tagovailoa is still wearing a brace on his right knee but says it feels fine.

“I’m 100-percent on my knee, I feel 100-percent on my knee,” Tagovailoa said. “A lot of the guys, I ask them if they need a knee brace because I don’t need it.”

— Backup quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice after missing last week with a high-ankle sprain. Alabama’s quarterbacks weren’t going through any drills that required movement during the viewing period. Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Saban called Hurts “day-to-day.”

“Today he’s going to start throwing today. We’ll see how he moves around in the pocket. But he’s making good progress. These things typically take a week to 10 days before players start feeling really comfortable. So we’ll have to see how he responds each day with the workload as we increase it through the course of the week.”

