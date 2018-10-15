TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players worked outside Monday in their first practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Tennessee. Players were dressed in shirts and shorts and practiced under sunny, 85-degree weather. Here are some notes from the brief media-viewing session.

— All three of Alabama’s starting receivers appeared limited as Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III did not participate in individual drills. All three receivers were dressed in regular white jerseys as per the norm for offensive players. Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Saban said Smith had a hamstring injury.

“I think that from an injury standpoint, Smitty’s probably the guy that’s probably most questionable,” Saban said. “You never know how hamstring injuries are going to respond and how fast guys will be able to recover. At his position, you probably have to be pretty full-speed to be able to play. We’ll have to play that day to day.”

— Tua Tagovailoa still had a brace on his right knee but led the quarterbacks during individual drills. The sophomore looked to be moving fine despite the brace. Tagovailoa sat out the second half of Alabama’s 39-10 victory over Missouri after tweaking his knee while sliding on a quarterback scramble. Monday, Saban maintained that the quarterback could have returned to the game if needed.

“Probably better this week than he was last week,” Saban said of Tagovailoa. “We'll see how he does in practice and continue to evaluate. As long as the medical staff clears him, we'll keep working him to try to get him ready to play in the game."

