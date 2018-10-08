TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama took the field Monday as players participated in their first practice in preparation of Saturday’s homecoming game against Missouri. Players were dressed in shorts and shirts and worked under sunny, 87-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Saban announced starting cornerback Trevon Diggs is “out indefinitely with a broken foot while backup tight end Kedrick James will miss time with a high-ankle sprain. Both players were not present during the viewing period.

— With Diggs gone, JUCO transfer Saivion Smith led the cornerback during individual drills. He was followed by Patrick Surtain II, Josh Jobe and Nigel Knot.

— Alabama is now without three of its defensive backs as sophomore Daniel Wright underwent surgery last week while freshman Jalyn Armour-Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.

“It's going to be challenging,” Saban said. “We're obviously very thin and need some other guys to step up and develop and next guy up has got to take the challenge and play well for us. Patrick has played quite a bit at his position. So we do have two guys that have some experience, but we don't have a lot of depth right now and we're going to have to work to get some other players to develop and be able to play for us.”

