TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Monday as players participated in their first practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against No. 22 Texas A&M. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and as they worked under sunny, 93-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— Anfernee Jennings was present for the practice but was not participating with the rest of the outside linebackers during individual drills. Jennings had a sleeve on his left leg. Christian Miller led the unit followed by Jamey Mosley, Ben Davis, Jarez Parks, Eyabi Anoma and Cameron Latu.

— Henry Ruggs had his left wright wrapped but was participating in drills with the rest of the receivers. Meanwhile, Shyheim Carter had his left arm heavily wrapped but was participating with the rest of the cornerbacks.

— Earlier in the day, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said some players would be slowed during practice but there were no “significant injuries” to report.

