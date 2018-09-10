TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama returned to the practice field Monday as players began their initial preparations for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. Players were in shorts and shells for the workout as they practice outside in cloudy, 79-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— As announced by head coach Nick Saban earlier in the day, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn was back at practice Monday. Wynn was wearing a black, no-contact jersey and had a large brace on his right leg.

“It's too early to tell whether he'll be healthy enough to be able to use him in the game,” Saban said.

— Mack Wilson led the inside linebackers during individual drills and was followed by Dylan Moses, Markail Benton, Joshua McMillon, Ale Kaho and Jaylen Moody.

— After his first drill, Wilson had to get his right foot taped. However, he was able to return to drills shortly after and didn’t appear to be affected.

