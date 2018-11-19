TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Monday as it began preparations for Saturday’s Iron Bowl against Auburn. Players were dressed in shirts and shorts and practiced in 60-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Deonte Brown was practicing with the rest of the offensive lineman after missing last week with a turf toe injury. He participated in the majority of the drills during the period. Lester Cotton worked at left guard with the first-team unit. However, the senior has still been working with the first team during practice ever since he was replaced by Brown against Tennessee.

— Alex Leatherwood (twisted ankle) was present during practice but did not participate with the rest of the offensive linemen. He was replaced by Joshua Casher on Alabama’s first-team offensive line.

“Deonte Brown is practicing today,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said earlier in the day. “Alex Leatherwood is better. We’re going to probably hold him out of practice today, but we expect him to be able to practice very soon this week.”

— Damien Harris (concussion) was not with the rest of the running backs during practice. Earlier in the day, Saban said he would hold Harris out of practice but stated the starting back has made “really good progress” since being knocked out of the game during the third quarter over the weekend.

