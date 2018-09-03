Ticker
Monday Insider Report on Alabama Crimson Tide football

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Saban announces Tua Tagovailoa will start against Arkansas State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama began preparations for Saturday’s game against Arkansas State on Monday as players practiced in shorts and shells under sunny, 89-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— During his Monday news conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said a couple of players would miss practice but were expected to return Tuesday.

— Alex Leatherwood did not practice with the offensive linemen during the viewing period. He was in a regular jersey but was not wearing cleats. Deonte Brown took his spot at right guard. The first-team unit consisted of Jonah Williams, Lester Cotton, Ross Pierschbacher, Brown and Jedrick Wills from left to right.

Photo | Alabama Athletics
