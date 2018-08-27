TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its first game-week practice Monday as the team geared up for Saturday’s season-opener against Louisville in Orlando, Fla. Players were dressed in full pads and worked under sunny, 91-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Defensive back Trevon Diggs was back in action after appearing limited during Saturday’s viewing period. The junior took his normal spot at cornerback when the secondary participated in team drills.

— Najee Harris (foot) was also moving well during drills with the running backs. Harris has looked good since returning to practice last Friday. He is expected to be full-go for the season-opener.

— Stephon Wynn (ligament strain) was seen before practice walking toward the weight room with a brace on his left leg. He was in a black, no-contact jersey.

