Mom knows best: Why Booker chose Alabama

Tyler Booker, four-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, kept things quiet regarding his commitment date until he announced via snapchat on Friday afternoon of a pending announcement. Word started to leak of Booker set to announce his college decision.

Alabama was not the first choice heading into his busy month of June when he took all five official visits. Booker traveled to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon. His final trip was to Tuscaloosa. The pecking order of schools prior to official visits: 1. Florida 2. Georgia 3. Alabama. So what changed?

"Just the commitment to excellence- top to bottom,” Booker said on why he chose Alabama. "From the nutrition staff, training staff, weight staff and coaching staff. Academics also played a big part in my decision.

"Everyone there wants to be great. Really just the straight-up culture at Alabama. So many coaching staffs had this different view of Alabama, but what I see is their track record hasn't changed at all. Coach Saban and his track record speaks for itself."

Booker knew during his trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, June 26 Alabama was his future home. It the standard of college football. It is something his mom said during the visit that really opened his eyes to his future.

"I knew it was going to be Bama when they were showing us this presentation on the last night of my official visit before dinner,” Booker said. “It was just talking about Alabama's great track record with players both on-and-off the field. I was about to go out with the players, and my mom walked up to me.

"She said, ‘You at IMG Academy now, and Alabama is the pinnacle of college football. Why would you take a step down?’ Why should I chase the standard when I can be the standard?"

Alabama recruits, signs and develops top talent from IMG Academy. Booker’s relationship with Alabama freshman offensive tackle JC Latham played a factor in his decision, but he has also seen the development of junior lineman, Evan Neal.

"I walked up to JC (Latham), who is like a brother to me, while we were out at the stadium," Booker said. "We were just looking out over the field, and I was just ready to go ahead and get to work. He lived next to me at IMG. We were always hanging out in each other's room.

"I have seen how much he has grown and developed since he's been there. I see how Evan (Neal) and JC have developed, and I can see myself in their shoes. We are going to keep that IMG linemen to Alabama pipeline alive."

Booker was ready to commit to Alabama prior to his departure from Tuscaloosa, but he spoke with one of his coaches at IMG about the decision. His coach thought it was better to return home, talk the decision with his family and then announce his intentions.

"I was ready to commit on my visit," he said. 'I spoke to my offensive line coach, Coach (George) Hegemin. He told me I should commit on a neutral site. I took that piece of advice. I called Coach Saban last Wednesday to let him know of my decision.

"I had talked to Coach Gillespie (area recruiter) and Coach Marrone a little bit before then. They were all really excited. They were happy I am the first offensive lineman in the class. Coach Marrone said he believes I can have early impact either at guard or tackle."