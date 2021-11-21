Missouri lineman shocked by new offer from Alabama

Edric Hill, 2023 three-star defensive tackle from North High School in Kansas City, Missouri, traveled to Tuscaloosa with his parents on Saturday for his first visit to the University of Alabama. The visit was well worth it.

"I am really excited about it," Hill said of the scholarship offer from the Tide’s head coach. "I am kind of in shock about getting it. Coach Saban was talking to me about not having a big head through the recruiting process. He talked about how the school will support you outside and inside of football.

"My parents couldn't believe it when we got to meet Coach Saban. My mom almost fainted, but they really enjoyed it. They said they love the coaching staff and their character."

Hill witnessed a record-breaking performance on the offensive side of the ball for the defending national champions. He also enjoyed the overall game environment.

"Bryce Young throwing for 559-yards and breaking the school record was great," he said. "The atmosphere in the stadium was just insane. The players were hyped, and I like that as a team. I thought it was a great atmosphere and great opportunity for me to come see."

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound lineman now has 16 offers after the most recent one from Alabama. He also has offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mizzou, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Hill doesn't have any early leaders, but said he will return to Alabama in the future. He said meeting Coach Saban and attending the game was the best part of his visit.

"I like the support from the coaches and fans," Hill said. "Everyone wants to win. I talked to Coach Roach while I was there. He has good energy and is good to talk to."

Hill recorded 72 tackles and 11.5 sacks during his junior season.