The Alabama receiver broke the school’s speed record last season when he was clocked at 23 miles per hour during the Crimson Tide’s 39-10 victory over Missouri. The jaw-dropping play occurred during Alabama’s third possession of the game as Ruggs caught a screen pass from Tua Tagovailoa before jetting untouched down the right sidelines en route to the end zone. The former track star’s sprint took roughly nine seconds and left two Missouri defenders grasping at air.

Henry Ruggs III’s 83-yard touchdown reception against Missouri might have been wiped off the stat sheet, but it is still remembered by Tigers defenders.

Acy never had a chance of catching Ruggs as he was the player who drew the hold from Smith. However, the second-team All-SEC cornerback did battle with the speedy receiver throughout the night and left the game with a healthy respect for his counterpart.

“Henry Ruggs, he’s a great receiver,” Missouri defensive back DeMarkus Acy said Monday during SEC Media Days. “He has speed. I think they said he’s the fastest player at Alabama, and they have a lot of great players. I looked forward to going up against him.”

Unfortunately for Alabama, the play was brought back due to a holding penalty on receiver Devonta Smith. Following the penalty, the play went down in the stat sheet as a quiet six-yard reception. However, the display of athleticism did not go unnoticed by the opposition.

“I don’t know who was blocking me (on that play), but I guess they didn’t want me to touch him,” Acy said. “(Ruggs) took it down for a touchdown. It was a great play, but thankfully it got called back.”



Acy did an admirable job when matched up against Ruggs, covering the receiver nicely during an incomplete pass in the first quarter before knocking away a ball in the end zone during the second quarter.



“I feel like I’m pretty fast myself, so it’s just fast on fast,” Acy said. “We both have speed, so it’s pretty fun. I’m not turning down any competition. Any receiver who steps in front of me, we’re going to play.”

Not every Missouri defender shared that confidence. Linebacker Cale Garrett laughed at the idea of going up against Ruggs in the slot when asked Monday.

“I’m a little slow for that, don’t you think?” Garrett said. “When you see him running down the sideline you’re like, ‘Yep, he’s pretty fast.’ That’s about all I can give you. He’s a heck of an athlete, and Alabama’s got a few of them.”

Ruggs made plenty of headlines this offseason as he reportedly clocked a sub-4.3 time in the 40-yard dash during Alabama’s junior pro day. When asked about the time this spring, the 6-foot-, 190-pound receiver said he might have actually left a bit in the tank.

“I actually was kind of upset after I ran because I didn’t feel like I had a good start,” Ruggs said. “But after they told me the numbers I was like… I still feel like I can do better.”

Ruggs was one of Alabama’s biggest weapons last season, finishing with 46 receptions for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns. This season offseason, he said he’s focusing harnessing his trademark speed in order to generate even more highlight plays.

“I feel like that can be one of my best assets as a player, as a receiver, my quickness and my long-field speed,” Ruggs said. “I’m trying to play consistently at that 4.2 and do everything at that level.”