Mississippi running back compared to former Alabama Heisman winner
Branson Robinson, Rivals100 running back from Germantown High School in Madison, Mississippi, is one of the most impressive recruits in the country. He showed up at the Rivals Camp on Sunday (just ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news