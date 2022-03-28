Mississippi lineman describes Tide's practice as 'electrifying'

Kamarion Franklin, 2024 four-star defensive end from Lake Cormorant High School in Mississippi, is arguably the top player in his class from the Magnolia State. He took his second visit to Tuscaloosa last week after receiving an offer from the University of Alabama last month.

"The visit was great," Franklin said. "I really enjoyed it. I talked to Coach Roach. He told me that he wants me and that he can use my talent at d-end (defensive end).

"Practice (on Friday) was electrifying. I loved how everybody was locked-in and was on it. I really liked it. All of the defensive linemen impressed me. Every mistake they made they fixed and got it right."

Franklin, who measured 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, received a little one-one-one attention from Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The two originally met when Franklin attended the Tide's home game against Ole Miss last fall.

"Coach Saban explained to me what they have to offer for my future at Alabama," he said. "He talked about how they would use my talents and get my education at the same time."

The 2024 Under Armour All-America game commitment recently said the schools recruiting him the hardest include Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas. He does not have any favorites, but knows he will return to Tuscaloosa in the near future.

"I love that they're a winning team," Franklin said of his interest in Alabama. "They produce the most players into the NFL- more than any other school. I love the way they coach."

Watch sophomore season highlights!