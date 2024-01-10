Nick Saban has yet to address the media after news broke Wednesday that he will be retiring as Alabama’s head coach. However, his wife Terry posted a message on her husband’s behalf on the Nick’s Kids Foundation Facebook page.

“It has been an incredible run these last 17 years at the University of Alabama and we take with us many amazing memories," Terry Saban wrote in the message. "We hope that the Saban legacy will be about helping others and making a positive difference in people's lives as well as the winning tradition on the field.

“Our Nick's Kids Foundation will continue to help children, student, and teacher causes in the State of Alabama. The rules for the game of football may change, but the ‘process’ will never go out of style: hard work, discipline, the relentless pursuit of a worthy goal, not cutting corners, and doing things the right way for the sake of constant personal improvement, not for the scoreboard. Alabama will always feel like 'Sweet Home' to our family, and we'll be cheering ‘Roll Tide’!”

The Saban’s started the Nick’s Kids Foundation during Nick’s time as the head coach at Michigan State. From there they brought the program to Tuscaloosa, helping to raise over $12 million for students, teachers and children’s causes at over 150 charities.

Nick and Terry have donated more than $1 million to their First Generation Scholarship at The University of Alabama. The Sabans also recently announced plans for The Saban Center, a learning and discovery facility in Tuscaloosa which will bring together the Children’s Hands-On Museum and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater.