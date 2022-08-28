After garnering more than 31 offers throughout his high school career, the three-star safety has narrowed down the list to his top four schools: Alabama, Florida, Miami and LSU, with Thornton taking official visits with the Crimson Tide and the Gators in October.

“My recruitment is going well,” Thornton said. “I’ve narrowed it down to four schools. … (Alabama and Florida) are the two schools recruiting me the hardest right now.”

The 5-foot-10 185-pounder said he will visit Tuscaloosa from Oct. 7-9 which will give him an opportunity to catch up with Saban and cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson. Thornton said he developed a rapport with Robinson while he was at Miami and it has continued when Robinson took over as the defensive backs coach in January.

“It would be great,” Thornton said when asked about the opportunity to play at Alabama. “With Nick Saban there, he’s one of the best coaches ever and (Robinson) put Jaycee Horn in the league.”

Two weeks later, Thornton said he’ll head down to Gainesville and similar to the staff in Tuscaloosa, it gives the safety another chance to reconnect with the coaches who’ve been pursuing him.

“(Assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach) Corey Raymond and (co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach) Patrick Toney, they have always been on me since they offered me,” Thornton said. “It’s been love even when I went down there so that’s why I love them.”

After the visits, Thornton said he’ll look to make his commitment around his birthday in November. He added that both schools will look to use him at nickel, corner and safety when he transitions to the next level.

“I really want to see what school is going to make me a better player on the field and a better man,” Thornton said. “It also comes down to the school situation for me. … It has been a fun process, you only get to do this one time so I’ve enjoyed it.”

Russell Johnson contributed to this interview.