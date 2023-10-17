Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker aren’t walking through that door this weekend. After combining for 840 yards and seven touchdowns through the air during last year’s Alabama-Tennessee matchup the two quarterbacks have now moved on to the NFL, leaving their respective programs in a similar position behind center.

This year’s version of The Third Saturday in October rivalry will feature Jalen Milroe in the crimson corner and Joe Milton in the orange corner. On paper, it’s hard to separate the two starting quarterbacks this season.

Just take a look at the passing stats.

Jalen Milroe: Six games, 64.4% completion rate, 1,397 yards, 11 touchdowns, four interceptions, 174.73 passer rating.

Joe Milton: Six games, 61.5% completion rate, 1,264 yards, 10 touchdowns, four interceptions, 133.61 passer rating.

The dual-threat passers also share similarly large frames and athleticism. Milroe (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) has 139 yards and five touchdowns on 68 rushing attempts. That’s pretty good, considering all the yards he’s lost on his 26 sacks. Milton (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has 173 yards and four touchdowns on 32 rushing attempts but has only been sacked eight times on the year.

While both quarterbacks have had their moments this season, they enter Saturday’s matchup coming off shaky performances.

Milroe completed just 10 of 21 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns while adding a score on the ground during Alabama’s win over Arkansas. Milton was worse during Tennessee’s victory over Texas A&M, completing 11 of 22 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception to go with eight carries for 34 yards on the ground.

Here’s a further breakdown of how the two passers stack up against each other heading into Saturday’s matchup.