Milroe vs. Milton: How starting QBs stack up in Alabama-Tennessee matchup
Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker aren’t walking through that door this weekend. After combining for 840 yards and seven touchdowns through the air during last year’s Alabama-Tennessee matchup the two quarterbacks have now moved on to the NFL, leaving their respective programs in a similar position behind center.
This year’s version of The Third Saturday in October rivalry will feature Jalen Milroe in the crimson corner and Joe Milton in the orange corner. On paper, it’s hard to separate the two starting quarterbacks this season.
Just take a look at the passing stats.
Jalen Milroe: Six games, 64.4% completion rate, 1,397 yards, 11 touchdowns, four interceptions, 174.73 passer rating.
Joe Milton: Six games, 61.5% completion rate, 1,264 yards, 10 touchdowns, four interceptions, 133.61 passer rating.
The dual-threat passers also share similarly large frames and athleticism. Milroe (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) has 139 yards and five touchdowns on 68 rushing attempts. That’s pretty good, considering all the yards he’s lost on his 26 sacks. Milton (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has 173 yards and four touchdowns on 32 rushing attempts but has only been sacked eight times on the year.
While both quarterbacks have had their moments this season, they enter Saturday’s matchup coming off shaky performances.
Milroe completed just 10 of 21 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns while adding a score on the ground during Alabama’s win over Arkansas. Milton was worse during Tennessee’s victory over Texas A&M, completing 11 of 22 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception to go with eight carries for 34 yards on the ground.
Here’s a further breakdown of how the two passers stack up against each other heading into Saturday’s matchup.
Deep-ball passing
Milroe: 19 of 31 (61.3%), 737 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs
Milton: 8 of 35, 316 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs
Advantage Milroe: Milton might have the strongest arm in college football, but when it comes to delivering the deep ball, Milroe clearly has him beat.
According to Pro Football Focus, Milroe has earned a 98.9 passing grade on throws that have traveled 20 or more yards past the line of scrimmage. That’s second nationally behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who sports an immaculate 99.7 mark. Meanwhile, Milton grades out at a 56.3 mark which is tied for 207th nationally.
Intermediate passing
Milroe: 16 of 31 (51.6%), 307 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs
Milton: 14 of 32 (43.8%), 175 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs
Advantage Milton: As good as Milroe has been at deep passes, he’s struggled when it comes to picking apart defenses on throws that traveled 10-19 yards past the line of scrimmage. Milton hasn’t been much better and even has a lower completion percentage on such passes. However, the Tennessee quarterback has been able to avoid the costly errors that have haunted Milroe in those situations.
Short passing
Milroe: 37 of 47 (78.7%), 307 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Milton: 40 of 52 (76.9%), 372, 2 TDs, 0 INTs
No advantage: This one is too close to call. Both quarterbacks have performed fine on passes that have traveled 0-9 yards past the line of scrimmage. Milroe has a slightly better completion rating but has an interception where Milton doesn’t. In the end, both quarterbacks have been good but not great on such throws.
Under pressure
Milroe: 18 of 31 (56.3%), 446 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT
Milton: 10 of 36 (27.8%), 299 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
Advantage Milroe: This will be an important stat, considering that Tennessee and Alabama both rank in the top five nationally in sacks. Milroe gets the advantage here, leading Milton in every category. However, it’s worth noting that Milroe has been dropped in the backfield 26 times compared to just eight sacks on Milton. The Alabama quarterback will need to do a better job of getting rid of the ball against Tennessee’s pass rush, even if that means throwing it away.
Running ability (designed running attempts)
Milroe: 25 attempts, 295 yards, 6.0 ypa, 5 TDs
Milton: 19 attempts, 219, 8.8 ypa, 4 TDs
Advantage Milroe: While both quarterbacks offer big-play ability with their legs, Milroe gets the edge due to his elite speed. Milton is averaging more yards per carry, but that’s in part due to his 81-yard run against UTSA. That’s Milton’s only run of 20 or more yards this season while Milroe has five such carries. Milroe is also averaging 3.59 yards per carry after contact while Milton is averaging just 1.6.