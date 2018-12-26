FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Mike Locksley wanted a look behind the curtain. Joining Alabama as an offensive analyst in 2016, he had already served as offensive coordinator at Maryland and Illinois and spent a brief stint as the head coach at New Mexico. The decision to take the humbling role was simple: he was looking for something more.

“When I made the decision to come to work for Coach Saban as an analyst in 2016, the reason why I came here was to get behind the wall and see why Alabama has been able to sustain the winning and the way they do things,” Locksley said. “I’ve had the opportunity now to see how it looks, how it should be done, how it should be practiced, all of the philosophies behind what Coach calls the process. It’s been a great experience for me as a coach, and it’s added to my toolbox.”

Locksley has now found his answers. The Alabama offensive coordinator is in his final games with the Crimson Tide after accepting the head coaching job at Maryland earlier this month. It’s a much more comfortable position than he was in nearly three years ago, and as Locksley will tell you, he’s a much better coach than when he first came to Tuscaloosa, Ala. He credits Alabama head coach Nick Saban for that.

“I think anybody that comes in touch with the Alabama program and has an opportunity to work for Coach Saban can’t help but get better,” Locksley said. “When you’re around this guy and you get to see the work ethic, the organization, the structure, the discipline, how he goes about doing things, it rubs of on not just players but coaching as well.”

