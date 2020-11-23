Michigan WR commit Xavier Worthy to visit Alabama
Xavier Worthy committed to Michigan in July. He has emerged as one of the best receivers in the 2021 class. And his speed and athletic ability will be a welcome addition to the Wolverines’ offense....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news