“He’s a great quarterback,” Davis said last week. “He was in my class and I thought he was one of the best quarterbacks in that class, which he is. He’s got some legs on him. He can run, he can throw, he can do whatever he wants to.”

After transferring to Michigan in 2018, Patterson has combined for 5,428 yards and 44 touchdowns through the air and another 319 yards and seven scores on the ground. That includes a career-high 2,828 yards and 22 touchdowns during his senior year this season.

Then playing for Ole Miss, the current Michigan quarterback was brought to the ground five times during the Crimson Tide's 66-3 victory over the Rebels. Making the seventh start of his then-young career, Patterson struggled against an eventual title-winning Alabama team, completing 14 of 29 passes for 165 yards and two interceptions. He has had better days since then.

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis doesn’t remember his sack on Shea Patterson two years ago. Patterson probably doesn’t want to remember it either.

Patterson signed with Ole Miss as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and No. 3 overall player in the 2016 class. While the 6-foot-2, 202-pound right-hander hasn’t quite lived up to those lofty standards, he’s grown to be a capable passer over time.

Patterson's numbers this season don’t necessarily jump off the page as his 57.3 completion percentage is a bit underwhelming. However, it is worth noting that he’s faced his fair share of top defenses. Michigan has gone up against six teams ranked inside the top 25 in total defense. During those games, Patterson averaged a respectable 238.5 yards through the air while tossing nine touchdowns with four interceptions.

Next week, Patterson will face his seventh top-25 defense as he squares off against an Alabama team that ranks No. 17 allowing 318.5 yards per game. Despite the Crimson Tide’s numbers, it is coming off a month where it allowed a combined 94 points in losses to LSU and Auburn.

When asked about Alabama earlier this month, Patterson called the Crimson Tide “a heck of a program” stating he was excited about the matchup.

“They’re always very well-coached,” Patterson said. “They have tremendous athletes. You know, it’s Alabama. They’re always going to have that.

“I think the thing with us this year, it’s always been an emphasis just to worry about ourselves and our own execution. At the end of the day, no matter who we’re playing or where we’re playing, we feel as long as we execute, pay attention to detail and play together as a team then it doesn’t matter who we play.”

Michigan enters next week’s matchup against Alabama following a humiliating 56-27 loss to Ohio State. However, Patterson and the Wolverines are still riding a bit of momentum. The senior has thrown for 300 or more yards in each of his past three games and has tallied 10 passing touchdowns to two interceptions during that span.

Another advantage Patterson will have is the guidance of first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who served as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach last season.

“I think Coach Gattis being there and having that experience and knowledge of their defense and their offense as well, I think it gives us a little edge maybe,” Patterson said. “But I think just the way we ended the season, the last five, six games, we’ve got a good amount of momentum going into this one. I’m just going to try to keep that rolling.”

Patterson knows better than anyone how difficult that is to do against the Crimson Tide.

“They’re big, fast, strong and athletic,” he said. “All around the board. Incredible secondary and very well-coached on defense, and they’re very explosive on offense. We’ll see if we can match that.”

No. 13 Alabama will play No. 13 Michigan on Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl. The game is set to kick off at noon CT inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando Fla., and will be televised on ABC.