When Alabama was picked as the fourth team ahead of an undefeated Florida State side, reactions from across college football poured in, including a video that went viral of Michigan's players and staff reacting to getting the Crimson Tide as its opponent.

Several Michigan players gave their thoughts on the Wolverines’ reaction when they found out they would be facing Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

While the video was certainly interpreted by Alabama fans as a nervous reaction by Michigan, several Wolverines players were quick to rebuff any fear of a high-flying Crimson Tide team.

“I didn’t really care too much about whichever team got there,” Michigan linebacker Junior Colson said. “I’m happy to play any type of team. The media kind of portrayed it badly, especially when you saw some of those guys’ faces [in the video] they looked shocked certainly but the media took it as [being] scared. We’re not scared of them.”

Wolverines defensive end Jaylen Harrell echoed Colson and said that the reaction by those in the video was one of surprise over an undefeated Florida State team being left out, rather than concern over the Crimson Tide making it.

Harrell said that Alabama will be as big of a challenge as Michigan has faced this season. He also added that the mood in the Wolverines' locker room did not change at the prospect of having to face Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, rather than a battered Florida State side with by a backup under center.

While Alabama fans are embracing the video as a sign of stress for the Wolverines, Michigan’s players appear to be using it as fuel as it looks to redeem itself after coming up short in last season’s CFP semifinal.

“I’m sick of sitting here talking like the underdog,” linebacker Michael Barrett said. “I get it, it’s Bama, but it is what is. Just let everybody talk until the game comes, that’s kind of how I see it.”

No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 4 Alabama at 4 p.m. Monday inside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.