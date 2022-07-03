Meridian junior athlete a top priority for Alabama

The University of Alabama has its eyes on one of the top players in the Magnolia State. Daniel Hill, athlete from Meridian High School in Mississippi, is drawing a lot of offers and attention from schools across the country including Alabama. The Crimson Tide, in fact, consider Hill one of its top targets in the 2024 class.

Hill has visited Alabama several times including Junior Day earlier this year, one of Alabama's camps in June and also returned to the cook-out at Bryant-Denny Stadium last Friday. He is considering a return to Alabama next month and will certainly attend a few games in Tuscaloosa this fall.

Hill measured 6-foot-1, 227-pounds at the Tide's camp where he worked with running backs coach, Robert Gillespie. He had 818 yards rushing, 581 yards receiving and 19 total touchdowns in only eight games during the 2021 season.

"Coach Saban said it's still up in the air," Hill said about his future college position. "He said if I decide to go there then I'll have the opportunity to try and play either (running back or receiver). I'll play wherever I can get the ball in my hands."

Hill said he had a "great time" during the return visit last week where he spent time with Coach Saban and Coach Gillespie. There has been a lot of talk about Hill's camp performance in Tuscaloosa earlier this month. Coach Saban watched Hill during the one-on-one and seven-on-seven sessions.

Hill suffered an ankle injury which sidelined him for the remainder of his sophomore season. His 2021 game film helped produce double-digit offers. Several schools seeing him in-person during camp season turned him into a priority target for coaches including Nick Saban.

Hill will remain high on the Tide's 2024 recruiting board until he announces a decision. His interest in Alabama is strong. He isn't ready to name a leader, but it's safe to say the school 95 miles from his home is on the short list.

"Honestly, I like everything about Alabama," he said. "I’ve been going to Alabama for many years now, and it’s already like a second home. The people there are great, and you're always going to have the opportunity to better yourself as a athlete and most importantly a student."

Watch sophomore season highlights!