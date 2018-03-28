ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft Wednesday morning with four Alabama players projected to go in the first round.

Leading the way for the Crimson Tide was defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who Kiper tabbed to go No. 9 to the San Fransisco 49ers. Defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne was next off the board at No. 17 to the San Diego Chargers. Linebacker Rashaan Evans was close behind at No. 19 to the Dallas Cowboys, while wide receiver Calvin Ridley rounded out the Alabama projections at No. 26 to the Atlanta Falcons.