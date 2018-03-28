Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-28 16:00:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Mel Kiper Jr. has four Alabama players in latest mock draft

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

N0tn0eqpfvr3ttzm51c6
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley catches a pass in work out drills during the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo | USA Today

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft Wednesday morning with four Alabama players projected to go in the first round.

Leading the way for the Crimson Tide was defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who Kiper tabbed to go No. 9 to the San Fransisco 49ers. Defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne was next off the board at No. 17 to the San Diego Chargers. Linebacker Rashaan Evans was close behind at No. 19 to the Dallas Cowboys, while wide receiver Calvin Ridley rounded out the Alabama projections at No. 26 to the Atlanta Falcons.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}