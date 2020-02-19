ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his NFL Mock Draft 2.0 on Tuesday, projecting five Alabama players — Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Jerry Jeudy, Xavier McKinney and Henry Ruggs III — to be selected in the first round of this year's draft. Wednesday, Kiper explained his selections during a media conference call. Here’s what he had to say about several Alabama players.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left, and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, right, are both projected as first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Photo | Getty Images

On Jerry Jeudy's draft status and Alabama's elite group of receivers

“Jeudy is a real good route runner, but he had a lot of help there at Alabama. DeVonta Smith would have been a first-round pick had he came out this year. He’ll certainly be a first next year. Henry Ruggs is right in there in the first round. "Jaylen Waddle is a guy that’s not even draft eligible that was going to be a high pick. There were so many other guys to worry about, and college teams have maybe one corner tops — they don’t have two, three, four.”

On Tua Tagovailoa's draft status

“Whether he’s the third, fourth pick in the draft or if somebody trading up or he goes to Miami at five, the Chargers at six or he drops down to Indianapolis at 13 is going to be determined by the medical. I think he goes in the top five. “I think people are going to look at him and the medical technology has come so far now. The reports so far have been pretty positive. We’ll see. But even if you have to medically redshirt his first year — I made the point yesterday, Patrick Mahomes didn’t play his first year… So, there’s nothing wrong with letting him body heal, and that may be needed.”

On his projection of Henry Ruggs III No. 12 to the Buffalo Bills

“In terms of Ruggs, I have him to Buffalo because Josh Allen needs that down-the-field threat. He’s got that big arm. He’s got Cole Beasley in the slot. He’s got John Brown on the outside, but they’re both in that 5-9, 5-10 range. Now you get that guy with speed down the field who’s adept at that vertical stretch ability, and Josh can throw it as far as anybody. I think Josh has made tremendous improvement, got them to the playoffs. And I think Ruggs would help that offense and Brian Daboll even more so.”

On why he projected Tagovailoa No. 3 overall to the Detroit Lions

"Tua, if you drafted him, that would send a message to ownership to say 'Hey, we've got a guy right now who could be the heir apparent to Matt (Stafford). Matt's had an outstanding career, coming off an injury. There's a trade possibility there with the money involved. Like I said, you can redshirt Tua which may be the best scenario for him moving forward for his career. That could benefit him moving forward. The trade possibility is real there for them or the New York Giants."

On the possibility of the Arizona Cardinals taking a receiver at No. 8

Is it a little high for that receiver at 8? You know, Jeudy or (Ceedee) Lamb, you could argue no, that they could be taken that high... I would have no problem, and I thought about that. Ceedee Lamb, and of course I thought about Jeudy. Both those receivers would make sense."

