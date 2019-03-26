ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his NFL Mock Draft 3.0 on Monday, with four Alabama players — Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Josh Jacobs and Irv Smith Jr. — projected to be selected in the first round. Tuesday, Kiper explained his updated projections during a media conference call. Here’s what he had to say about several Alabama draft hopefuls.

On his projection of Jonah Williams going No. 18 to the Minnesota Vikings:

“I think he's a right tackle or a guard, definitely. I think people always look at that Clemson game and say (Clelin) Ferrell beat him up bad in that game. That wasn’t the case. If you go back to watch the tape of that game, there’s one play where Ferrell got the best of him. Jonah was a little off balanced, and (Ferrell) kind of embarrassed him on that one play. After that, he made the play behind the line of scrimmage when Jonah pulled and he went unblocked, Ferrell did. Jonah more than held his own against Ferrell in that game. He wasn’t a liability at tackle at any point in his career.

“You look at Jonah and you say ‘short arms,’ yeah that’s the case. But they’re not incredibly short arms. And the fact of the matter is the kid plays with an attitude. He gives you everything he has, and he was a really good player for a long time for Nick Saban. So I’d say right tackle or guard, definitely, he could be a guy, a plug-and-play standout right away. That’s why I thought Minnesota Vikings would be a great opportunity for him because he presents much versatility and is so NFL ready from a technique standpoint.”

On his projection of Irv Smith Jr. going No. 32 to the New England Patriots:

“Well we thought about Tennessee, but I thought it was a little bit early from them. I just felt like New England, Green Bay towards the later portion of Round 1 would be where you would see a kid come off the board with his skill set. He had a big year, over 40 catches, over 16-yard average, seven touchdowns, the bloodline. Everything falls in place for Irv Smith Jr., I think, to be a late-first-round possibility. “I was almost going to give him to Green Bay. I gave Noah Fant to Green Bay, but Smith is a little more complete. I think that’s what’s going to be the attractive part of him for the Patriots. He’ll block, he’ll give you effort as a blocker. You can flex him out a little bit, so he gives you versatility there, doesn’t have to be just in-line. And he can run. He runs a 4.6 at 242 pounds.”

On Mack Wilson's Pro Day and what he thinks of other Alabama players outside the first round:

“Mack Wilson, I think, is a second-round caliber player. He’s an every-down player. I don’t think he’s had the year that I expected. I thought he’d end up being a first-round pick and follow in the footsteps of all those former Alabama inside linebackers. He didn’t play to that level, and that’s why I have a second-round grade on him right now. “I have a second-round grade on safety Deionte Thompson. I have a fourth-round grade on Isaiah Buggs, the defensive lineman… Damien Harris, I think goes in the second round. I think when you look at the other players, Christian Miller, I like his length. When he was healthy, he was a big-play guy. The defense wasn’t the same when he wasn’t on the field. He’s up to almost 250 pounds, really good athlete. I would say Christian Miller early Day 3. He would be someone you want to bring into the fold at some point, let’s say fourth, fifth-round area.”

On what Alabama players helped or hurt their status on Pro Day:

"I don’t think anybody hurt their stock. I think you look at where they’re lined up right now, and it didn’t change much. I mean, obviously, you think about Deionte Thompson is the one that’s gone under the radar. He obviously has the injury, but he didn’t have the big plays late in the year that you hoped he would. But here’s a kind of guy after the first four, five, six games he was a first-round pick. You’re looking about right now, Deionte Thompson, probably second round. So he’s the kind of guy I think right now not many people have talked about once they get lost in the shuffle with the safeties. But he’s the kind of guy I don’t think gets enough positive commentary. "I’m not saying he wowed me over. It was the second half of the year; he didn’t have the big plays you thought he would. But he’s a talented kid, and I think for what you look for a safety to do the way the game has changed, I think he fits that. So I think Deionte Thompson I think is going to be a second-round pick. You hope he can maximize all that ability and create the big plays that we saw at Alabama. If he doesn’t, then he’s just an average player. But I think there’s some upside to Deionte Thompson.”