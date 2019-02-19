Photo | Getty Images

Alabama has had four players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in each of the past two years. This year should be no different as the Crimson Tide once again saw the departure of several talented stars. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his NFL Mock Draft 2.0 on Monday, projecting three Alabama players — Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams and Josh Jacobs — to be selected in the first round. Tuesday, Kiper explained his selections during a media conference call. Here’s a look a what he had to say about Alabama’s first-round hopefuls.

Quinnen Williams, DT

Where Kiper has him projected: No. 3 to the New York Jets What Kiper said Tuesday: “Williams just had a phenomenal year. I love the way he destroys double teams. I love his hustle and the way he pursues. I think No. 3 to the Jets — he could go anywhere in that top group.” “He was the closest thing to Aaron Donald that you saw this year in college. He was in that backfield, he was destroying double teams, he was pursuing to the sideline. He’s a hard-working kid, hustles. He put together an unbelievable year for Alabama, and interior pressure bothers the quarterback more than anything.”

Jonah Williams, OL

Where Kiper has him projected: No. 18 to the Minnesota Vikings What Kiper said Tuesday: “I think when you look at Jonah Williams, is he going to be a right tackle? He’s not going to be a left tackle but a right tackle, guard, center. That’s why I put him at No. 18 and not in the top 10 because I think he’s an interior guy now."

Josh Jacobs, RB

Where Kiper has him projected: No. 22 to the Baltimore Ravens What Kiper said Tuesday: “Really his attempts, his carries for his career and his rushing yards for his career are basically like one season for a lot of running backs, which means he’s got a lot of tread left on the tires. He hasn’t been beaten up. He waited his turn. “When you compare Devin Singletary of Florida Atlantic to Josh Jacobs, it’s amazing the career differential of those two. It was 463 carry differential for a career between Devin Singletary and Josh Jacobs, which means he’s going to come in very fresh and hasn’t been taking the punishment as some of these other backs.”

