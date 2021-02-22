The coaching carousel appears to have finally stopped turning in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban has once again maneuvered another coaching overhaul as Alabama replaced half of its on-field coaching staff this offseason.





The Crimson Tide added five new assistants over the past two months as the hirings of Bill O’Brien (offensive coordinator), Doug Marrone (offensive line), Robert Gillespie (running backs), Jay Graham (special teams/tight ends) and Jay Valai (cornerbacks) have all been announced.





This week we will conclude our five-part series examining each of the new assistants while breaking down what they bring to the program and what they will have to work with this season. Today we end with Jay Valai.

