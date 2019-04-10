TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — D.J. Dale is already starting to make a name for himself. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive tackle is one of the most talked about players of Alabama’s 15 early enrollees this spring. That only amplified over the weekend as he broke into Alabama’s first-team defense during the team’s second scrimmage.

By the sound of it, don’t expect the hype to end any time soon.

“He plays like Daron Payne,” defensive end Raekwon Davis said, comparing Dale to the former All-America defensive tackle who now plays for the Washington Redskins. “He plays just like Daron Payne.”

Dale wasn’t originally viewed as one of the top members of Alabama’s signing class. The former three-star recruit wasn’t even rated inside the Rivals 250. However, you wouldn’t be able to tell from his production on the field this spring.

“For a young guy, he plays like he’s been here for a while,” Davis said. “He’s great, a great lineman. You can teach him quick. He came in good with his technique.”

According to sources in attendance at Alabama’s closed scrimmage over the weekend, Dale put in a solid performance in his appearance with the first-team defense. The powerful defensive lineman held his own against Alabama’s first-team offensive line and even got into the backfield to record a tackle for a loss.

“He’s got good initial quickness,” head coach Nick Saban said following the scrimmage, “good power, strikes, seems to be pretty conscientious, shows a little maturity about being able to go out there and do his job.”

Dale is currently competing with redshirt sophomore Phidarian Mathis for the starting nose guard role vacated by Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams. While that battle will likely extend into the fall, Dale’s teammates feel he’s on the right track to make a big impact this season.

“In a hard game, I would trust him on my side,” Davis said. “He’s a hard-working kid. He came in just grinding.”

If Dale was to secure the starting spot up the middle, he’d be the first nose guard to start as a freshman since Payne in 2015.

That brings us back to the original comparison — one that Dale doesn't shy away from. When asked what the freshman says when compared to the former Alabama great, a smile swept over Davis’ face.

“He just laughs,” Davis said. “He tells me he’s going to be better that Daron.”