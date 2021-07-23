 BamaInsider - Media picks Alabama, selects 16 Tide players in preseason All-SEC poll
Media picks Alabama, selects 16 Tide players in preseason All-SEC poll

Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Even after losing 10 players to this year’s NFL Draft, Alabama is still the favorite to repeat as SEC champions this season. The Crimson Tide was picked to win the conference by media members, receiving 84 of 134 first-place votes in their annual preseason poll following SEC Media Days. Georgia was second with 45 first-place votes while Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M all received one first-place votes.

Alabama was also selected to win the SEC West, receiving 130 first-place votes. Georgia was projected to win the SEC East, earning 124 first-place votes.

In addition, Alabama landed a conference-best 16 players on the preseason All-SEC team. The Tide also led the conference with eight first-team selections including wide receiver John Metchie III, offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, defensive backs Josh Jobe and Malachi Moore, and linebackers Christian Harris, Henry To'o To'o and Will Anderson Jr.

Tight end Jaheel Billingsley, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, defensive back Jordan Battle and placekicker Will Reicard were selected to the second team while running back Brian Robinson Jr., defensive lineman D.J. Dale and linebacker Christopher Allen earned third-team honors.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC last preseason, earning 77 of the 96 first-place votes. The preseason media poll has correctly predicted the conference champion just eight times in its 28-year existence.

SEC preseason poll

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (124) — 923

Florida (7) — 784

Kentucky (2) — 624

Missouri — 555

Tennessee — 362

South Carolina (1) — 355

Vanderbilt — 149

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (130) — 932

Texas A&M (1)— 760

LSU (1) — 633

Ole Miss (1) — 529

Auburn — 440

Arkansas (1) — 241

Mississippi State — 217

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama (84)

Georgia (45)

Ole Miss (1)

Texas A&M (1)

Florida (1)

Kentucky (1)

South Carolina (1)

First-place votes in ()

2021 preseason media All-SEC team 

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie III, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second-Team

QB - JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-Team

QB - Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley, LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team

P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie

