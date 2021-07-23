Media picks Alabama, selects 16 Tide players in preseason All-SEC poll

Even after losing 10 players to this year’s NFL Draft, Alabama is still the favorite to repeat as SEC champions this season. The Crimson Tide was picked to win the conference by media members, receiving 84 of 134 first-place votes in their annual preseason poll following SEC Media Days. Georgia was second with 45 first-place votes while Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M all received one first-place votes.

Alabama was also selected to win the SEC West, receiving 130 first-place votes. Georgia was projected to win the SEC East, earning 124 first-place votes.

In addition, Alabama landed a conference-best 16 players on the preseason All-SEC team. The Tide also led the conference with eight first-team selections including wide receiver John Metchie III, offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, defensive backs Josh Jobe and Malachi Moore, and linebackers Christian Harris, Henry To'o To'o and Will Anderson Jr.

Tight end Jaheel Billingsley, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, defensive back Jordan Battle and placekicker Will Reicard were selected to the second team while running back Brian Robinson Jr., defensive lineman D.J. Dale and linebacker Christopher Allen earned third-team honors.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC last preseason, earning 77 of the 96 first-place votes. The preseason media poll has correctly predicted the conference champion just eight times in its 28-year existence.