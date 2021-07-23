Media picks Alabama, selects 16 Tide players in preseason All-SEC poll
Even after losing 10 players to this year’s NFL Draft, Alabama is still the favorite to repeat as SEC champions this season. The Crimson Tide was picked to win the conference by media members, receiving 84 of 134 first-place votes in their annual preseason poll following SEC Media Days. Georgia was second with 45 first-place votes while Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M all received one first-place votes.
Alabama was also selected to win the SEC West, receiving 130 first-place votes. Georgia was projected to win the SEC East, earning 124 first-place votes.
In addition, Alabama landed a conference-best 16 players on the preseason All-SEC team. The Tide also led the conference with eight first-team selections including wide receiver John Metchie III, offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, defensive backs Josh Jobe and Malachi Moore, and linebackers Christian Harris, Henry To'o To'o and Will Anderson Jr.
Tight end Jaheel Billingsley, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, defensive back Jordan Battle and placekicker Will Reicard were selected to the second team while running back Brian Robinson Jr., defensive lineman D.J. Dale and linebacker Christopher Allen earned third-team honors.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC last preseason, earning 77 of the 96 first-place votes. The preseason media poll has correctly predicted the conference champion just eight times in its 28-year existence.
SEC preseason poll
EASTERN DIVISION
Georgia (124) — 923
Florida (7) — 784
Kentucky (2) — 624
Missouri — 555
Tennessee — 362
South Carolina (1) — 355
Vanderbilt — 149
WESTERN DIVISION
Alabama (130) — 932
Texas A&M (1)— 760
LSU (1) — 633
Ole Miss (1) — 529
Auburn — 440
Arkansas (1) — 241
Mississippi State — 217
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama (84)
Georgia (45)
Ole Miss (1)
Texas A&M (1)
Florida (1)
Kentucky (1)
South Carolina (1)
First-place votes in ()
2021 preseason media All-SEC team
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-Team
QB - JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-Team
QB - Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second-Team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third-Team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie