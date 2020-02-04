On Wednesday, Rivals100 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson will reveal his decision to everyone.

The four-star out of Lucedale (Miss.) George County though, has had his mind made up for some time. He told the coaching staff he will sign with Wednesday at 9:30am CT a while back as well.

"I have just taken the visits and kept an open mind with every school, but I my mind has been made up," said Jackson. "I've known where I was going for a year. I have known the school for over a year.



"I told the school I am signing with Wednesday a couple months ago. They have known for a little too."

Was it this easy for Jackson? He went through with his official visits and he will have Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M hats on the table, but there is no drama in his mind.

"It was really pretty easy. It wasn't really that hard. I was not hard on myself. I couldn't worry about hurting anyone's feelings and make this decision as a business decision.

"I knew what I wanted, I found that school and yes, there was some stress in recruiting, but I enjoyed it and had fun with it.

"The school I am signing with has been on my mind for a long time. I know it is right for me."

Jackson said the best part of the process was taking the visits and seeing different places. On the flip side; the worst part of only being able to select one school.

Ole Miss lost their spot on the table once Matt Luke was let go. Everyone has known for a very long time that Jackson was going to play in the SEC, but now, which one will it be?

"I have just been honest with myself and I like all the schools, but I feel good and ready to sign," said Jackson. "All the schools on my list can help me develop and help me on and off the field.

"I like them all, but I have known for a long while the school I a signing with."