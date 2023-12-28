Alabama played the SEC Championship game without their star running back Jase McClellan a fact not lost on the senior. The good news for McClellan and the Tide is he is healthy after a month of rehabbing a foot injury and he is ready to go for the Rose Bowl against #1 Michigan on New Year's Day.

"I feel great with this time off we had to get ready and get some time under me," McClellan said. "I just needed to get back and get ready and I feel great."

McClellan had a nagging foot injury throughout much of the 2023 season and was trying to gut it out before head coach Nick Saban shut him down for the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

“Barring some setback, the way he’s practiced,” Saban said on Wednesday at a media event, “I don’t see why he couldn’t play the game”

The short amount of time off won't completely heal McClellan's foot injury, but he is learning to adapt and play through pain as he has much of the 2023 season.

"I'm getting used to playing with lingering pain so I'm still working with it," he said.