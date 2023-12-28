McClellan ready for Bama's playoff run after foot injury
Alabama played the SEC Championship game without their star running back Jase McClellan a fact not lost on the senior. The good news for McClellan and the Tide is he is healthy after a month of rehabbing a foot injury and he is ready to go for the Rose Bowl against #1 Michigan on New Year's Day.
"I feel great with this time off we had to get ready and get some time under me," McClellan said. "I just needed to get back and get ready and I feel great."
McClellan had a nagging foot injury throughout much of the 2023 season and was trying to gut it out before head coach Nick Saban shut him down for the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.
“Barring some setback, the way he’s practiced,” Saban said on Wednesday at a media event, “I don’t see why he couldn’t play the game”
The short amount of time off won't completely heal McClellan's foot injury, but he is learning to adapt and play through pain as he has much of the 2023 season.
"I'm getting used to playing with lingering pain so I'm still working with it," he said.
The Tide opting to have McClellan at offensive media day made it clear the talented back will be available for Michigan on Monday. He said that it was hard missing the SEC title tilt with Georgia so he was going to play in the College Football Playoff no matter what.
"There was no way I was going to miss this," McClellan said of the playoff game with Michigan. "I was trying not to miss the SEC Championship game but they told me it was the best idea just to miss it so I can play in the future. It was hard not playing with them and seeing my team out there without me and not being able to play with them (in the SEC Championship) game."
Without McClellan in the conference championship game, senior Roydell Williams and sophomore Jam Miller stepped into larger roles.
Williams ran for 64 yards and a touchdown and Miller notched a season-high in carries with nine rushing for 23 yards in backup duty with his biggest contribution coming via a 28-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter that gave Bama the lead they held for the remainder of the game.
"That was great for them and that is something we harp on in the running back room, To have that next man up mentality and no dropoff, the next person goes in," he said.
McClellan has rushed for a career-best 808 yards this season and he could close in on 1,000 yards with a strong performance in the Rose Bowl and an additional game in Houston for the National Championship if the Tide can get that far.