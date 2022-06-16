Massive Texas lineman impresses at Alabama camp, talks offer

Mike Uini, 2024 offensive tackle from Copperas Cove High School in Texas, has participated in four camps this month. His final camp of the summer took place in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

Uini traveled to Alabama with his father with hopes of earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. It was well worth the visit as Nick Saban informed him of the news after camp.

"Man, it's exciting and very assuring knowing that a very big team such as Alabama is acknowledging my hard work and is willing to allow me to join their team," Uini told BamaInsider on Wednesday evening. "The camp was awesome.

"It was exciting to be able to watch how Coach Wolf (Alabama OL coach Eric Wolford) coaches. Him and Coach Saban really loved how I performed. A lot of things that Coach Wolf said were just about little things; the little details that matter."

Uini checked-in at 6-foot-7, 305-pounds when he arrived at Alabama's camp. He has also attended camps at Baylor, Texas and TCU this month. He said after his "amazing" trip to Alabama that he will "for sure" return to Tuscaloosa.

"What I like about Alabama is really just everything," he said. "From the facilities to the campus and the way the coaches coach. I like how hard all the players go at it on every play. It's all amazing."

There is no rush to make a decision. Uini will shift focus on showcasing his talent to college coaches to preparing for his junior season. He also has scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona, Baylor, Houston, LSU, Michigan State, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Texas Tech.

Watch sophomore season highlights!