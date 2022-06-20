Maryland QB enjoys time in Tuscaloosa

Michael Van Buren, 2024 four-star quarterback from St. Frances High School in Baltimore, spent a few days in Tuscaloosa this past week. He arrived at Alabama on Friday and toured the campus and facilities. He also went through a throwing session for Alabama offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien.

"I loved it, especially knowing his background and the history at the highest level, “ Van Buren said after working with Coach O'Brien. "I feel like he is really great at developing quarterbacks. I tried to take in all the knowledge I could from the work-out. I feel like I did great.

"The overall visit was great. Coach Saban was great. He talked to me about the team culture, academic support and history of the school. I will definitely be back for a game."

A highlight of the experience was a conversation with Alabama Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Bryce Young.

“He was just giving me a run down of his experience at Bama and how they helped develop him as a student-athlete,” he said.

Van Buren split time at quarterback during his sophomore season. He has more than 20 scholarship offers and has also earned an invite to compete in the 2024 Under Armour All-America game. Alabama extended an offer in the spring. He remains high on the Tide after the first visit to the Capstone.

"I like a lot about Bama from the facility, to the coaching staff, to the campus," he said. "It was just great all-around, and of course, we all know the history of Bama with how many players they put in the league and how dominant they are every year. It’s just an amazing and historic program."

The junior quarterback will take visits to LSU and Oregon to round out his summer visits. He has also visited Oklahoma this month.