Ruben Hyppolite, three-star linebacker from McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida, participated in Alabama's camp earlier this week. He is one of only a few rising seniors who earned an offer from the University of Alabama after his camp performance.

"I met with Coach Saban in his office, and he offered me after we talked," Hyppolite said. "He said that I did well at the camp, and he wanted to give me the opportunity to play at Bama.

“It’s an honor and blessing to receive an offer from them. I think Alabama has great coaching. It's a great place and great culture."

Hyppolite measured 5-foot-11.5, 224-pounds and clocked a 4.50 40-yard dash while in Tuscaloosa. He worked out at inside and outside linebacker.

"I spent the majority of time with Coach Golding and Coach Saban," he said. "I like how the coaches coached with intensity and passion. I also liked competing as well with the other guys."

The talented prospect said he is "most definitely" considering Alabama after landing the offer from Coach Saban. He hopes to schedule a return to Tuscaloosa soon.