TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 80 University of Alabama student-athletes are slated to receive degrees during this weekend's commencement activities, including 14 All-Americans, three NCAA champions and four CoSIDA Academic All-Americans. The Crimson Tide's tally also includes 15 master’s degrees.

Crimson Tide All-American and Baltimore Raven Marlon Humphrey is among the 10 football players set to graduate. Others include SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year Hale Hentges, who is getting his master’s degree this weekend after signing with the Indianapolis Colts last month, as well as CoSIDA Academic All-American Keaton Anderson.

MLB draftees Josh Rutledge and Geoffrey Bramblett both earned their degrees this month, putting them among the nine UA baseball players receiving degrees in the spring, along with football and baseball standout Keith Holcombe, who finished his master’s degree this semester. Rutledge, a 2008 Freshman All-American, was drafted in 2010 and played for the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox during his pro career.

From the Crimson Tide’s swimming and diving teams, NCAA Champions, All-Americans and CoSIDA Academic All-Americans Robert Howard and Laurent Bams, NCAA Champion and All-American Knox Auerbach and All-Americans Katie Kelsoe and Bailey Scott are set to receive their diplomas. Bams and Scott both earned master’s degrees this spring, while Auerbach, the 2019 UA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president, is receiving both his bachelor’s and master’s degree this weekend through Alabama’s Accelerated Master’s Program (AMP).

In addition to preparing for next week’s SEC Outdoor Championships, track and field All-Americans Alfred Chelanga, Kord Ferguson, Vincent Kiprop and Haley Teel are set to graduate this weekend, with Teel adding a master’s degree to her resume.

All-American gymnast Abby Armbrecht, All-American golfers Kristen Gillman and Lauren Stephenson, and CoSIDA Academic American tennis player Andie Daniell all earned their degrees this semester. Earning a master’s degree during her senior season, Armbrecht became the first UA gymnast to receive both an undergraduate and graduate degree in four years.

After 34 UA student-athletes garnered degrees in the fall, the Tide's 2018-19 academic year degree total is now more than 110 with summer commencement still to come.

Graduation ceremonies get underway Friday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum. There will be three ceremonies on Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Law School will hold its graduation Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. Go to www.ua.edu/commencement for more information, including links to the live video stream for each commencement ceremony.

This report was acquired from a recent University of Alabama release.