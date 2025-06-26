Mark Sears signs two-way deal with Milwaukee Bucks after going undrafted

Despite not hearing his name called during the 2025 NBA Draft, Alabama point guard Mark Sears didn’t have to wait long for an opportunity. Shortly after the draft ended, Sears signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, giving the Crimson Tide legend a chance to earn his spot in the NBA.

The Muscle Shoals, Alabama native is widely regarded as the greatest player in Alabama basketball history. He led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back deep NCAA Tournament runs, guiding the program to its first-ever Final Four in 2024 and returning to the Elite Eight in 2025. Sears finished second all-time in program history with 1,950 career points and became Alabama’s first consensus All-American.

Despite his success at the college level, Sears faced questions during the draft process due to his 6-foot frame and how his size might translate to the NBA. Still, his scoring versatility, leadership, and ability to create for others earned him a shot at the next level.

Sears will now turn his focus to the NBA Summer League, where he’ll suit up for Milwaukee and begin making his case for a full-time roster spot. The Summer League tips off July 10 and will serve as the first professional test for one of college basketball’s most accomplished recent stars.