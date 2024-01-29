Mark Sears is the hottest player on the hottest team in the SEC. After leading Alabama basketball in scoring during wins over Auburn and LSU last week, Sears earned player of the week honors from the conference Monday.

Sears recorded a combined 43 points on 14 of 33 (42.4%) shooting from the floor, leading Alabama in scoring in both games last week. The senior guard also tallied a combined eight rebounds and 13 assists in the two outings.

Against then-No. 8 Auburn, Sears scored 21 points while recording a season-high eight assists. After a slow start against LSU, the senior guard scored 22 points while going 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

“He’s a super talented offensive player,” Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said following the win over LSU. “He’s tough. He’s physical. He drives downhill. Even when he’s not, shoot, my guess would be he might be shooting in there right now. He doesn’t take it well when he doesn’t shoot it well. But he can finish at the rim. He can get to the free-throw line. He shot 11 free throws. He’s a physical driver. He puts them in that way. He knows how to find a way to score some points on the offensive end. He’s super talented for us.”

Sears is tied for SEC lead averaging 20.0 points per game this season. He ranks fifth in the conference in field-goal percentage (52.0) and seventh in 3-point percentage (43.7). He also ranks seventh averaging 3.9 assists per game.