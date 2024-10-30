Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason coaches' All-SEC honors

Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears was named SEC Player of the Year by the conference's coaches. Sears and Alabama forward Grant Nelson both earned preseason honors Monday.

Sears was also named preseason first-team All-SEC team. Alabama's star guard earned first-team All-SEC honors at the end of last season after leading the Crimson Tide to a fourth-place finish in the conference and averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game. Sears has continued racking up accolades head of the 2024-25 campaign, including being named a preseason-first team All-American.

Nelson was named preseason second-team All-SEC after averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. The North Dakota State transfer is expected to be a key part of the Crimson Tide's frontcourt once again this season. Nelson had some of his best performances for Alabama in the NCAA Tournament, including 24 points and 12 rebounds against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 and 19 against UConn in the Final Four.

Alabama tips off its season on Nov. 4 against UNC Asheville. The game is set for 7 p.m. inside Coleman Coliseum and can be season on ESPNU.

Here are the full All-SEC teams.

First Team

Mark Sears – Alabama

Johni Broome – Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

Second Team

Grant Nelson – Alabama

Jonas Aidoo – Arkansas

Johnell Davis – Arkansas

Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss

Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State

Third Team

Chad Baker-Mazara – Auburn

Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky

Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina

Tre Johnson – Texas

Tramon Mark – Texas