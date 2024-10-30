Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason coaches' All-SEC honors

in other news
The 3-pointer: Takeaways from Alabama's exhibition game against Memphis
Here are three takeaways from Alabama's exhibition game against Memphis.
Everything Kalen DeBoer said at his bye week media event in Birmingham
Kalen DeBoer spoke to reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.
Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama QB Ty Simpson for effort play against Missouri
“I saw that too,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. “And not just Ty,
How Alabama will handle punt return duties without Cole Adams
Kalen DeBoer spoke about how Alabama will handle punt return duties without injured receiver Cole Adams.
Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win
Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on homecoming.
Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears was named SEC Player of the Year by the conference's coaches. Sears and Alabama forward Grant Nelson both earned preseason honors Monday.
Sears was also named preseason first-team All-SEC team. Alabama's star guard earned first-team All-SEC honors at the end of last season after leading the Crimson Tide to a fourth-place finish in the conference and averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game. Sears has continued racking up accolades head of the 2024-25 campaign, including being named a preseason-first team All-American.
Nelson was named preseason second-team All-SEC after averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. The North Dakota State transfer is expected to be a key part of the Crimson Tide's frontcourt once again this season. Nelson had some of his best performances for Alabama in the NCAA Tournament, including 24 points and 12 rebounds against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 and 19 against UConn in the Final Four.
Alabama tips off its season on Nov. 4 against UNC Asheville. The game is set for 7 p.m. inside Coleman Coliseum and can be season on ESPNU.
Here are the full All-SEC teams.
First Team
Mark Sears – Alabama
Johni Broome – Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M
Second Team
Grant Nelson – Alabama
Jonas Aidoo – Arkansas
Johnell Davis – Arkansas
Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State
Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara – Auburn
Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky
Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina
Tre Johnson – Texas
Tramon Mark – Texas
