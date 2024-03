Alabama basketball has its new single-season record holder. With 19:39 left in the second half of Alabama’s game against North Carolina, senior guard Mark Sears scored his 16th point of the game. The points took his total for the year to 748 and set a new Alabama single-season scoring record.

Sears passed former Alabama forward Reggie King, who scored 747 points in the 1978-79 season. Sears’ spot in the record books is the cherry on top of an impressive scoring leap this season. Sears averages 21.5 points per game and shoots 50.7% from the field, 43.5% from 3 and 85.8% from the free throw line.