Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears became just the third player in program history to earn consensus All-America honors. Wednesday, Sears was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-America third team and was named second-team All-America by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Those honors, along with Sears' being named second-team All-America by both The Associated Press and Sporting News gave him enough points to be named a consensus second-team All-American for the 2023-24 season. The NCAA's standardized point system, which determines consensus All-American status, gives out three points for first team honors, two points for second team and one point for a third team appearance. Sears racked up seven points in total.

Sears now joins Brandon Miller and Leon Douglas as Alabama players who have achieved consensus All-America status. Miller achieved the feat with the Crimson Tide last season while Douglas did it in 1975. Both Miller and Douglas were also consensus second-team All-Americans.

Sears finished conference play ranked second in the SEC scoring, averaging 21.1 points, along with four rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season. He was also named first-team All-SEC and helped lead Alabama to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.