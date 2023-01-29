Vincent Sanders knows what “it” looks like. That undefinable character trait used to separate the greats from the truly elite, he’s seen it. The last time he did, it led to something special.

You might remember Sanders from DeVonta Smith’s Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. The former barber turned mentor had a backstage pass to the receiver’s ascension to stardom as well as the sweat and sacrifice that journey entailed.

Sanders was there feeding the JUGS machine when Smith wanted to sneak in extra reps late at night. He’d also watch the receiver stay up well past 1 a.m. studying film only to beat the sun back to the practice field the next morning. Sanders didn’t expect to encounter that level of relentlessness again.

Then he met Malik Benson.

Renowned in college football circles, Sanders is in the ear of several of the nation’s top athletes, including roughly 30 current SEC players. Some of those will move on to the NFL, and a few could end up as first-round picks. Benson is the only one that reminds Sanders of Smith.

“When you’re on the road, you see a lot of Mercedes,” Sanders said. “Mercedes is a hell of a car, but you’d rather have a Lamborghini, right? I see a lot of Mercedes in kids, but every once in a while I see a Lamborghini, and it reminds you that it’s the top dog. That’s what Devonta and Malik are to me.”

Sanders was introduced to Benson two years ago during the receiver’s first season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Within a few phone calls the two instantly clicked.

Most of Sanders’ conversations with Benson come before or after a workout. Like Smith, the star receiver has a habit of making his way to Alabama’s indoor practice facility for extra reps on a regular basis. He also shares the Heisman winner’s constant pursuit of perfection.

During his two seasons at Hutchinson, Benson set the school’s receiving record with 2,152 yards to go with 21 touchdowns through the air over 23 games. However, Sanders hasn’t heard the star receiver talk about stats once. Instead, Benson is more concerned with breaking down his tape and fixating on polishing the few blemishes in his game.

“It was like, wait a minute, I’ve seen this before,” Sanders said. “I’ve seen this hunger. I’ve seen somebody that wants it and is willing to do anything for it. He doesn’t worry about the accolades or any of that. That’s the mindset DeVonta had when he won the Heisman.”

Like Smith, Benson comes to Alabama as somewhat of an underdog. Before becoming the No. 1 rated JUCO player in the nation, the Lansing, Kansas native was an unknown on the football field. Playing in a Wing-T offense in high school, he recorded just 1,119 yards and 11 touchdowns across three varsity seasons.

Instead, his future appeared to be on the track where he boasted a 10.3 time in the 100-yard dash as well as a long jump of 25-plus feet. That athleticism garnered interest from LSU, Texas Tech and UCLA among others. However, poor performance in the classroom delayed his dream of reaching the Division I level.