Mal Waldrep talks Alabama’s elite OL class, looks ahead to weekend visit
Alabama offensive line commit Mal Waldrep became the Crimson Tide's second offensive line commitment in as many days when he announced his pledge on June 11, one day after fellow OL Michael Carroll...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news