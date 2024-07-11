Alabama will be well-represented in EA Sports’ new College Football 25 video game. While the game won’t be released until July 19, it unveiled its top 100 players Wednesday with six members of the Crimson Tide making the cut.

Washington transfer center Parker Brailsford (No. 32 overall, 92 rating), free safety Malachi Moore (No. 35 overall, 92 rating), left guard Tyler Booker (No. 43 overall, 91 rating), right guard Jaeden Roberts (No. 60 overall, 91 rating), quarterback Jalen Milroe (No. 71 overall, 90 rating) and middle linebacker Deontae Lawson (No. 76 overall, 90 rating) will all be among the game’s top players.

Alabama’s six top-100 members tie it with Georgia for second-most behind Ohio State with eight. Impressive, for sure. But should the Tide have a few more names on the list?

Here’s a look at a few Alabama players who might feel snubbed by the game’s initial rankings.