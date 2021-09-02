Making the Case: Defensive end Omari Abor

ALABAMA

Abor took an official visit to Alabama in late June. He left Tuscaloosa with the Tide sitting very high on his list of favorites and plans on returning to at least one game this fall. Alabama has pressed hard for Abor for a long time and consider him one of its top defensive line targets. Kendrick Blackshire is a freshman linebacker for the Crimson Tide and former teammates with Abor at Duncanville. Blackshire is working to get Abor to join him at Alabama, where the duo can join forces again on the defensive side of the ball. Alabama is strongly in the mix and considered one the top contenders in his recruitment. - Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

*****

LSU

Abor made the official visit to LSU over the summer, which instantly vaulted the Tigers up the ladder on the same level as known favorites Ohio State and Alabama. There’s some sense that the Tide and the Buckeyes remain the top teams, but Abor intends to return to Baton Rouge in the fall, which certainly could shake things up later in his recruitment. Nonetheless, I like where Alabama and Ohio State stand a bit more. - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

OHIO STATE

Ohio State has been right in the thick of Abor's recruitment but it is facing stiff competition from Alabama, Texas, LSU, and Texas A&M. Larry Johnson's expertise has been driving Abor's interest in the Buckeyes and the early success Chase Young has had in the NFL really helps. Abor's official visit to Columbus went very well and his family seemed to really enjoy the experience as well. The Crimson Tide could be tough to beat here but Ohio State has a lot going for it. – National recruiting analyst Adam Friedman

*****

TEXAS

Texas has done a good job of clawing back into this one after being a non-factor for most of Abor's recruitment. The Longhorns were able to get Abor on campus for a visit in late July, and he told us he came away very impressed. The Longhorns will likely need to get him back for an official visit to have any legitimate chance, and he's said that's a possibility. All that being said, this one still feels like an uphill battle for Texas as it stands right now. - Jason Suchomel, Orangebloods.com

*****

TEXAS A&M

Abor wasn’t even taking A&M seriously before the now-legendary pool party and barbecue at the end of July. Now the Aggies are squarely in the hunt. The message to Abor is simple: They’re only recruiting elite d-linemen, and he can win with fellow players from Texas. The competition for him is going to be intense, but A&M is very much a factor now. Add in an official visit this fall and this should be one to watch. - Mark Passwaters, AggieYell.com

*****

THE VERDICT