Making the Case: Defensive end Omari Abor
Omari Abor recently released his top five and this is where things could get really interesting for the high four-star defensive end from Duncanville, Texas.
Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M made the cut for Abor, who has been pegged as someone leaning toward the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes, but the three other schools aren’t just also-rans on his list.
The Longhorns and the Aggies are definitely making a major run at the Duncanville standout with a unique pitch by each program, and there has been some chatter that Abor is at least considering staying closer to home.
In this edition of Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network lay out a pitch for each of Abor’s finalists, and then Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney issues a verdict as to which program he believes will win out in Abor’s recruitment.
ALABAMA
Abor took an official visit to Alabama in late June. He left Tuscaloosa with the Tide sitting very high on his list of favorites and plans on returning to at least one game this fall. Alabama has pressed hard for Abor for a long time and consider him one of its top defensive line targets.
Kendrick Blackshire is a freshman linebacker for the Crimson Tide and former teammates with Abor at Duncanville. Blackshire is working to get Abor to join him at Alabama, where the duo can join forces again on the defensive side of the ball. Alabama is strongly in the mix and considered one the top contenders in his recruitment. - Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com
LSU
Abor made the official visit to LSU over the summer, which instantly vaulted the Tigers up the ladder on the same level as known favorites Ohio State and Alabama. There’s some sense that the Tide and the Buckeyes remain the top teams, but Abor intends to return to Baton Rouge in the fall, which certainly could shake things up later in his recruitment. Nonetheless, I like where Alabama and Ohio State stand a bit more. - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
OHIO STATE
Ohio State has been right in the thick of Abor's recruitment but it is facing stiff competition from Alabama, Texas, LSU, and Texas A&M. Larry Johnson's expertise has been driving Abor's interest in the Buckeyes and the early success Chase Young has had in the NFL really helps.
Abor's official visit to Columbus went very well and his family seemed to really enjoy the experience as well. The Crimson Tide could be tough to beat here but Ohio State has a lot going for it. – National recruiting analyst Adam Friedman
TEXAS
Texas has done a good job of clawing back into this one after being a non-factor for most of Abor's recruitment. The Longhorns were able to get Abor on campus for a visit in late July, and he told us he came away very impressed.
The Longhorns will likely need to get him back for an official visit to have any legitimate chance, and he's said that's a possibility. All that being said, this one still feels like an uphill battle for Texas as it stands right now. - Jason Suchomel, Orangebloods.com
TEXAS A&M
Abor wasn’t even taking A&M seriously before the now-legendary pool party and barbecue at the end of July. Now the Aggies are squarely in the hunt. The message to Abor is simple: They’re only recruiting elite d-linemen, and he can win with fellow players from Texas.
The competition for him is going to be intense, but A&M is very much a factor now. Add in an official visit this fall and this should be one to watch. - Mark Passwaters, AggieYell.com
THE VERDICT
Abor is unpredictable, so this is a tough call because I do believe as the fall months go on and the four-star defensive end gets closer to a decision that the Longhorns and Aggies will have a more significant position in his decision-making process. But I’m not going to bet against Alabama here.
Texas already has five defensive line commitments in this class. Texas A&M is intriguing, for sure, especially because of its defensive line production and the Aggies’ position coaches, who are great recruiters and liked a lot by the players. But Malick Sylla and Jadon Scarlett are already committed and the Aggies are clearly in the running for five-stars Keithian Alexander and Walter Nolen, among others.
I’m definitely not counting out Ohio State and LSU as both have a shot with anybody in the country, but I keep coming back to Alabama. When coach Nick Saban and his staff really want somebody, when there is a need at the position and when they put the pedal to the metal in terms of recruiting them hard, especially closer to signing day, then they can be really convincing.
Since Abor isn’t committing for months a lot can still change, but right now my pick would be Roll Tide. - Adam Gorney, Rivals National Recruiting Director