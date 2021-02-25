Aaron Bryant, defensive tackle from Southhaven High School in Mississippi, has started garnering interest from top schools throughout the country including Alabama. Bryant spoke with Alabama defensive line coach, Freddie Roach, earlier this week.

"I was very excited," Bryant said about receiving an offer from Alabama. "It's one of those things you dream about, but you never really think it's actually going to happen.

"I spoke with Coach Roach. He said he liked my agility, explosiveness and the way I used my hands."

Bryant has never visited Tuscaloosa, but hopes for that to change this summer. One thing sticks out which has been a common response for most recruits in the Saban era at Alabama.

"They know how to win,” Bryant stated when asked what he likes about the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman has also received scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Indiana, Arkansas and Memphis. He is receiving heavy interest from Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee.

"I don't have any top schools right now," Bryant said. "I am really looking for a school that can develop me into the player I believe that I can become."

Bryant said he grew up a fan of Ole Miss due to the fact his father graduated from the school in Oxford. His brother, Tyree Bryant, played at UT-Martin and his cousin, Andre Wadley, played at Auburn.